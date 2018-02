Construction on the way for new development

The end of an era came over the Family Day long weekend as the Cordova Bay Plaza was razed to the ground.

Removal of the 1962-built plaza, which hosted Lester B. Pearson at its opening, makes way for a new development with 91 home units in three four-storey buildings. The ground floors will feature plenty of commercial space including spaces for a grocery store and a bank, among other retail.

Saanich council approved the new development on Jan. 29.

