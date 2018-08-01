Crews battle brush fire on Skirt Mountain in Langford

Firefighters are responding from the new section of Bear Mountain Parkway

Emergency crews are responding to a brush fire off the new section of Bear Mountain Parkway in Langford. (Lindsey Horsting/News Gazette staff)

Emergency crews are responding to a brush fire on Skirt Mountain in Langford.

Firefighters are stationed on the new section of Bear Mountain Parkway, north of McCallum Road. The fire is not visible from the roadway but smoke from the fire can be seen across the West Shore and other areas in Greater Victoria.

Smoke rising from the brush fire on Bear Mountain Parkway. Fire crews are getting ready to run lines into the brush. Not sure how far in it is or why it started. Stay tuned. @GoldstreamNews #yyj pic.twitter.com/ZJPGQP1QL6 — Lindsey Horsting (@lindseyhorsting) August 1, 2018

An initial crew has hiked into the fire and is working to contain the blaze while additional firefighters work to run hoses.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Brush fire on Bear Mountain Parkway. Fire crews are on scene. Traffic is not currently affected. @GoldstreamNews #yyj #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/OlJmOXR8qm — Lindsey Horsting (@lindseyhorsting) August 1, 2018

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com