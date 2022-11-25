Crews battle Metchosin house fire Thursday night

There were no major injuries after a house fire in Metchosin Thursday (Nov. 24). (Metchosin Fire Department/Facebook)

Residents of a home in Metchosin managed to escape serious injury after a fire broke out in their home Thursday night.

Metchosin Fire Department Chief Stephanie Dunlop said crews were called to a home in the 5000-block of La Bonne Road around 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 for a report of a structure fire, and on arrival found flames and smoke coming from the home’s roof.

Crews were able to respond especially quickly, as Dunlop said the fire occurred during a department training night, meaning most of the volunteer firefighters were already at the station, ready to hop into action.

The fire was brought under control within an hour of arriving, thanks to mutual aid support from the Otter Point, Sooke, and East Sooke fire departments, and despite the challenge of a lack of fire hydrants in the neighbourhood requiring water to be brought in by tanker.

Dunlop said the homeowners had guests over at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to escape the home by the time firefighters arrived on scene. She said one occupant was checked out by paramedics at the scene after receiving some minor injuries while attempting to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher, but the injuries were not serious enough to require transport to hospital.

The building was significantly damaged by the fire and water, and temporary housing was arranged with the help of Langford’s Emergency Support Services, and Dunlop said she is thankful for the quick action and support from all of the department’s mutual aid partners.

Firefighters remained on scene through the night to ensure it did not reignite, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

