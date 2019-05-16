Planned ignitions at the Richter Creek wildfire, west of Osoyoos, grew the total hectares burned to an estimated 507 hectares. (Photo courtesy of BC WIldfire)

Update: Rain a welcome sight as South Okanagan wildfire crews mop up

BC Wildfire said the fire is now 80 per cent contained

Update 9:41 a.m.

BC Wildfire said crews near Osoyoos will be in mop up mode on Thursday as some precipitation moves through the region.

This means crews will be extinguishing the fire after it has been brought under control along the south flank and also along the west guard, where aerial wetline had been established yesterday.

Any hotspots found along the northern perimeter will be direct attacked by crews.

BC Wildfire information officers said some rain fell overnight and showers are expected to continue on Thursday, as well as a risk of a thunderstorm. They said that due to the open fuel type in the area, the forecasted precipitation will support ground crews with increasing the containment on the fire.

**************************

The Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is now an estimated 507 hectares after a planned burn on Wednesday.

BC Wildfire said the fire is now 80 per cent contained as crews completed a successful planned ignition on the northwest and south flanks which increased the containment.

READ MORE: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan Richter Creek wildfire

“This controlled burn brought the fire down from the steep slopes to the established control line completed the day before,” said BC Wildfire information officers.

With the fire now in more workable terrain, crews will continue a direct attack off the control lines.

A total of 75 firefighters were working at the scene on Wednesday with assistance from four helicopters.

