Peachland wildfire being held, evacuation orders downgraded

Evacuation alerts have also been lifted

UPDATE: 10:39 a.m.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations (EOC) has lifted many evacuation orders and alerts.

These 118 properties that were on evacuation order have been downgraded to evacuation alert, meaning the residents can return home, but should still be ready to leave at a moment's notice:

5140 and 5151 Clarence Road

5031 Lang Court

MacNeil Court

Morrison Crescent

Morrison Court

Morrison Place

All units within the property at 5165 Trepanier Bench Road

Walker Road

With all evacuation orders lifted, the ESS reception centre at the Peachland Community Centre will close at 12 p.m. on Friday.

Additionally, the evacuation alert that was issued for 490 properties has been lifted:

Property at the north end of Chidley Road (unaddressed)

All of Clarence Road except 5140 and 5151 Clarence Road

Coldham Road

5078, 5089, 5091, 5093 and 5101 Cousins Place

Cousins Road

Desert Pines Avenue

Dryden Road

Greata Road

3599 Highway 97

Huston Road

Inglis Place

Lever Court

Lornell Crescent

Lornell Court

5030, 5070, 5090, 5126, 5145, 5146, 5156, 5166, 5175, 5186 Mackinnon Road and the property at the North end of Mackinnon Road within the District of Peachland (unaddressed)

4850 and 4855 Mackinnon Road

Point Place

Shaw Road

Smith Way

Sutherland Road

Trepanier Heights Avenue

Trepanier Heights Place

4995 Trepanier Road

Trepanier Bench Road (except units within property at 5165 Trepanier Bench Road)

Witt Place

The EOC's evacuation map can be found on its website.

UPDATE: 10:05 a.m.

The Drought Hill wildfire is now being held at 57 hectares, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Crews are currently assessing fire conditions, which look favourable. It's anticipated that evacuation orders could be lifted at some point today.

Emergency Support Services (ESS) continues to helps evacuated residents. The Peachland Community Centre (4450 6 Street) is open to evacuees for drop-in services. The reception centre at Royal LePage Place is now closed.



Those requiring ESS support can use a BC Services Card App to register for supports online.

Original

The BC Wildfire Service has yet to update the Drought Hill wildfire in Peachland on Aug. 1, however, crews were patrolling and suppressing hotspots overnight.

The fire has remained between Highway 97 and Highway 97C.

BC Wildfiire says aircraft retardant and water delivery yesterday was effective at cooling fire behaviour.

The fire is currently displaying rank 2 fire behaviour, meaning a surface fire with some open flame and a slow to moderate of spread. The blaze is still listed as out of control at 57 hectares.

Yesterday, The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre updated evacuation orders and alerts.

Residents can refer to the interactive map on the EOC website to search by street address to determine if they are under an evacuation alert or order.