Crews douse motorcycle fire in Sidney

Sidney emergency crews were called to a motorcycle fire in the 9300-block of Lochside Drive early July 2. (SidneyVFire/Twitter)

No one was injured in a motorcycle fire that was sparked in a Sidney neighbourhood early Thursday.

According to a July 2 social media post by the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department, Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, firefighters and BC Emergency Health Services paramedics were called to the scene of a motorcycle fire in the 9300-block of Lochside Drive that morning.

Traffic was impacted while crews got the situation under control and the motorcyclist was uninjured.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Saanich police break up Canada Day gathering of nearly 200 youth in Mount Douglas Park

@devonscarlett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

firemotorcycleSidney