Crews douse motorcycle fire in Sidney

No one was injured in a motorcycle fire that was sparked in a Sidney neighbourhood early Thursday.
According to a July 2 social media post by the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department, Sidney/North Saanich RCMP, firefighters and BC Emergency Health Services paramedics were called to the scene of a motorcycle fire in the 9300-block of Lochside Drive that morning.
@SidneyVFire firefighters responded to a motorcycle fire this morning in the 9300 block of Lochside Drive. The driver was not injured and traffic was impacted for a short time. @SidneyRCMP @BC_EHS #yyjtraffic #yyjnews #sidney #yyj #drivebc pic.twitter.com/cZhy0TId0G
— SidneyVFire (@SidneyVFire) July 2, 2020
Traffic was impacted while crews got the situation under control and the motorcyclist was uninjured.
More to come.
@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.