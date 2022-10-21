Crews extinguish fires near East Sooke Regional Park

Crews extinguished a structure blaze and other fires near East Sooke Regional Park early on Friday morning.
The East Sooke Fire department said crews were fighting a structure fire off Parkheights Drive at 2:20 a.m. on Friday. At that time, the department said several spot fires were in the area, but all were under control.
The department had all the fires extinguished as of just before 5 a.m., but said crews remained on-site at that time to look for potential spot fires. East Sooke also thanked the Metchosin, Sooke and Otter Point fire departments for also responding.
