Crews fight out-of-control fire near Sooke

Fire covers about 1.5 hectares
Rick Stiebel
A wildfire in the Tugwell Creek area near Sooke remains out of control. (Coastal Fire Centre photo)

Fire crews are battling an out-of-control wildfire at Tugwell Creek near Sooke.

According to information from the Coastal Fire Centre, the fire continues to spread and is not responding to suppression efforts.

Two initial attack crews responded to the fire after it was reported Monday (Aug. 1) evening, assisted by a helicopter and an air tanker dropping retardan

On Wednesday (Aug. 2), the fire crew and equipment are working to build a guard and directly attack the low-smouldering ground fire.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by human activity. Presently, there are no evacuation orders or alerts in connection with the fire.

