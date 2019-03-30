Wildfire sparked in Chase, outside of Kamloops, B.C., on Saturday March 30 (Camkamacpcam/Twitter)

Crews fighting 250-hectare wildfire near Kamloops

The blaze near Neskonlith Lake is the second burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre

  • Mar. 30, 2019 9:20 p.m.
  • News

––Kamloops This Week

B.C. Wildfire Service crews are contending with a wildfire east of Neskonlith Lake, near Chase.

The blaze started on Saturday afternoon and, as of 7 p.m., had grown to 250 hectares, with smoke visible in the area.

There has been no word yet on cause of the blaze.

A second fire in the region is burning about 40 kilometres east of Logan Lake.

READ MORE: Seven small wildfires burning in B.C. as warm weather brings dry conditions

The Pukaist Creek fire was discovered on Thursday and, though it is listed as being active, the B.C. Wildfire Service has it pegged at less than a hectare in size.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Seven small wildfires burning in B.C. as warm weather brings dry conditions

Just Posted

Langford band playing for top prize at Victory to Vinyl on Thursday

The New Owners get shout-out from rapper Ice-T

Politicians, students, businesses gather at Royal Roads to talk diversity and inclusion

Inaugural ‘The Inclusion Project’ event drew large crowd Saturday

BC Ferries vessel delayed after snagging on prawn trap line

MV Klitsa almost an hour behind schedule

Firefighters on scene of fire at Sooke Industrial Park

Fire started around 6:30 a.m. Saturday

The mystery of Big Country Reeves

Award-winning documentary screening twice on Saturday, April 13, at The Vic Theatre

VIDEO: The secret lives of B.C.’s wolverines

New research tries to add more light on one of the least studied animals in North America

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child was taken to hospital in serious condition

Seven small wildfires burning in B.C. as warm weather brings dry conditions

BC Wildfire Service urging caution as winter weather melts

‘Greed and opportunism’ highlight vulnerabilities in B.C. immigration case

Me Hee Kim owed $352,226 following the purchase of Comox Valley’s now-closed Hanna Korean Restaurant

Pee-ew: B.C. ranch using processed sewage as fertilizer opposed by neighbours

Turtle Valley residents concerned over possible soil, water contamination

Man wanted for attempted murder, robbery could be hiding on Vancouver Island

Jonathan Patrick Michael Thompson, 31, could be in the Port Alberni area, police say

Puppy allegedly stolen from former homeless man in the Okanagan

Community rallying to help get Winnie back, a four-month-old German Shephard

Most Read