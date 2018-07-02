B.C. Wildfire Service crews are fighting a 10-hectare wildfire west of the Nanaimo Lakes. (B.C. Wildfire Service photo/Twitter)

Crews fighting wildfire west of Nanaimo Lakes

B.C. Wildfire Service lists Rush Creek fire at 10 hectares

B.C. Wildfire Service firefighters are west of Nanaimo fighting a 10-hectare blaze.

The wildfire service advised of the fire at Rush Creek on Sunday; it is not classified as a wildfire of note posing a risk to public safety.

“The Nanaimo Lakes B.C. wildfire is an estimated 10 hectares,” noted B.C. Wildfire Services on Twitter. “There are 25 firefighters on site being assisted by two helicopters and heavy equipment, and the fire experienced no growth overnight. Full containment is expected to be achieved late tomorrow.”

The fire risk in the Coastal Fire Centre region is considered low to moderate in most areas and there is no campfire ban or forest use restrictions in effect.

Previous story
B.C. artist killed in explosion in Cabo San Lucas

Just Posted

Body found floating in waters off North Saanich Marina

Investigators say too early to tell if death deemed suspicious

Canada Day fireworks illuminate Victoria waters

VicPD report a busy evening with 17 arrests specific to holiday events

WATCH: How does it feel to be Canadian?

Victorians of all kinds weigh in on the perks of living in Canada

Fish farm protestors in Victoria use Canada Day event to voice opposition

“We’re here to today to draw attention to the responsibility the federal government has to make true reconciliation happen.”

PRIDE WEEK: “Let’s gay ball!”

Hundreds turn out for annual Dragball Game as kings and queens take field in a sea of moustaches, glitter and heels

WATCH: Canada Day across Victoria

Thousands of Canadians took part in events across the region on nation’s holiday

Crews fighting wildfire west of Nanaimo Lakes

B.C. Wildfire Service lists Rush Creek fire at 10 hectares

B.C. artist killed in explosion in Cabo San Lucas

The West Kelowna woman died in an accidental gas explosion at resort

Bad dates take two B.C. women on a story telling adventure

Pair of Vancouver authors reveal outrageous dating stories in new book Girl It’s Not You (it’s definitely him)

6 children injured in Idaho mass stabbing

6 of the 9 people injured in stabbing rampage were children

New Brunswick couple followed by great white shark

Woman recounts close encounter with great white shark as terrifying

Miss BC winners crowned tonight in grand finale showcase

Follow Black Press for live coverage of the Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC finals in Fort Langley

Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by third woman

The new charges involve allegations against the Hollywood mogul from 2006

Jumbo resort court ruling could take months

Judge mulling ‘substantially started’ decision that halted construction for proposed ski resort.

Most Read