A wildfire in Highlands remains classified as out of control as local and provincial fire crews work in rugged terrain near the Saanich Inlet. (BC Wildfire Dashboard)

A wildfire in Highlands remains classified as out of control as local and provincial fire crews work in rugged terrain near the Saanich Inlet. (BC Wildfire Dashboard)

Crews monitor one-hectare West Shore wildfire overnight

Highlands activated its level one emergency operations centre, keeping residents apprised online

A wildfire in Highlands remains classified as out of control as local and provincial fire crews work in rugged terrain near the Saanich Inlet.

Crews from Highlands Volunteer Fire Department, Langford Fire Rescue and Coastal Fire Service made positive progress Tuesday (Oct. 4) on the one-hectare wildfire south of Gowlland Tod Provincial Park reported early that morning.

A fire watch monitored the situation overnight and fire crews expect to be back on site Wednesday morning.

No risk has been identified to residents or homes in the area and Highlands activated its level one emergency operations centre, keeping residents apprised online at highlands.ca.

RELATED: Helicopters join ground crews battling Highlands brush fire

The BC Wildfire Map also shows a second, larger, south Island fire between Sooke and Port Renfrew as reported Monday, Oct. 3.

Estimated at 1.7 hectares and believed to be human-caused, the fire is classified as being held.

The province has documented 1,621 wildfires to date this year.

READ ALSO: Hot, dry conditions expected to continue as dozens of B.C. temperature records set

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Hot, dry conditions expected to continue as dozens of B.C. temperature records set
Next story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 4

Just Posted

Esquimalt will require all new buildings to be emission-free as of mid-2025. Pictured is the Esquimalt Town Square project during construction. (Courtesy Aragon Developments)
Esquimalt looks to have all new construction be emission-free by mid-2025

A wildfire in Highlands remains classified as out of control as local and provincial fire crews work in rugged terrain near the Saanich Inlet. (BC Wildfire Dashboard)
Crews monitor one-hectare West Shore wildfire overnight

The Uplands gates on Beach Drive show where the neighbourhood begins adjacent to the park of the same name in Oak Bay. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Infill housing ideas spur new Oak Bay neighbourhood association

The Saanich Peninsula Hospital and Healthcare Foundation has launched its new fundraising campaign designed to raise $2 million. (Black Press Media file photo)
New fundraising campaign for Saanich Peninsula Hospital underway

Pop-up banner image