Crews on scene at grass fire in Langford

Fire crews responded to call in the 900-block of Latoria Road

Emergency crews are on scene responding to a grass fire in the 900-block of Latoria Road in Langford.

Langford Fire Rescue tweeted the fire is contained, but there is still smoke in the area.

Traffic does not appear to be affected.

Langford fire on scene of a grass fire on Latoria. Fire contained, smoke still in the area. #yyj #langford — Langford Fire Rescue (@LangfordFire) September 4, 2018

On Sunday, Colwood and View Royal fire departments and West Shore RCMP responded to a fire at Wildcat Trail that reportedly torched 500 square metres.

A fire ban has been in place for most of the summer for coastal areas in B.C. due to extremely dry conditions across the province.

– With files from Katherine Engvist.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter