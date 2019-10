Multiple fire departments responding to fire on Blue Valley Road

Crews are responding to a fire in the District of Highlands. (Shalu Mehta/News Staff)

Fire crews are responding to an incident on Blue Valley Road.

Traffic is being stopped at Blue Valley Road and Woodridge Place while crews from Willis Point Volunteer Fire Department, Colwood Fire Rescue and Highlands Fire Department respond to a fire in the area.

More to come.

