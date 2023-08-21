Crews quickly contain wildfire blaze near Jordan River

Sunday afternoon fire the second human-caused in the area this summer

A small wildfire marred Sunday (Aug. 20) afternoon for residents near Jordan River.

The fire east of Uglow Creek was reported shortly after 2 p.m. as .02 hectares then grew to .3 hectares. As of shortly after 4:30 p.m. it was listed as under control and .05 hectares.

The cause is listed as human activity.

It’s the second human-caused wildfire on the west coast of the south Island reported this summer. The Tugwell Creek fire, discovered the afternoon of Aug. 1, is 1.45 hectares and under control as of Aug. 14.

