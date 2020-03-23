Crews quickly douse garage fire in Oak Bay

Response teams maintain social distancing while investigating blaze

There were no injuries after a detached garage went up in flames in Oak Bay Sunday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m. several 911 calls were made for a structure fire in the 200-block of Beach Drive.

Cam Thomson, Oak Bay Fire Department assistant chief, said crews arrived with an engine and command vehicle and found a detached garage fully engulfed in flames. Victoria and Saanich fire departments responded with mutual aid and the crews initiated a defensive fire attack strategy.

“The fire was quickly knocked down and brought under control,” Thomson said.

The main house was evacuated and there were no injuries. An investigation into the blaze is ongoing.

Thomson said members of the suppression team are well protected from the threat of the ongoing COVID-19 virus because they wear an air pack and air mask. Non-suppression members, however, maintained physical distancing while talking to other agencies and interviewing witnesses and occupants.

