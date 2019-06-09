This photo shows the rescue of a man whose canoe capsized in Active Pass. (Cameron May/Twitter)

Crews rescue man after his canoe capsized in Active Pass

Two vehicles participated in rescue

According to multiple accounts, B.C. Ferries rescued a man Saturday night, after his canoe had capsized near Mayne Island.

Crews of two separate vehicles — said to be the Spirit of B.C. heading from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay and the Queen of Cumberland heading from Pender Island to Mayne Island — participated in the rescue, with both vessels launching rescue vessels. According to multiple accounts, the man was able to swim to safety after his vehicle had overturned at Helen Point in Active Pass.

The rescue craft of the Queen of of Cumberland then carried the individual back to Mayne Island.

The incident delayed both vehicles for up to 30 minutes.

Cameron May, who observed the rescue from the Spirit of B.C., and found himself impressed by the quick and well-coordinated response with the second vessel.

“But secondly, I was impressed by how well [B.C. Ferries] kept us all in the loop about what was going on,” he said. “Right to the end with letting us all know the individual was OK, and what their plans were to continue supporting [him] once rescued rescued.”

