Crews respond after Langford brush fire jumps to shed

No injuries reported, cause of fire unknown

A grass fire near a Walmart Supercentre in Langford came dangerously close to nearby homes Sunday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m. Langford Fire Rescue responded to a brush fire in the area and found the blaze spreading to townhouses in the 2000-block of Phipps Road.

The fire damaged a fence and garden shed in a townhouse complex before it was extinguished. All occupants were able to safely evacuate and no injuries were reported.

Langford Fire Rescue captain Brian Bell said the cause of the fire was unknown.

READ ALSO: Langford fire douses six fires in two days – five from cigarette butts

READ ALSO: Woman admits to accidentally starting Dallas Road brush fire: Victoria Fire

Fire crews on scene at townhouses near Phipps Road Sunday afternoon. (Wolfgang Depner/News Staff)

