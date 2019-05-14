One heavy rescue vehicle, one fire engine and two chiefs found one person trapped with an unstable vehicle on its side. (Paul Hurst/View Royal Fire Rescue Fire Chief)

Crews respond to crash early Tuesday morning, driver trapped

It took 20 minutes to extricate driver

At approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning firefighters, along with B.C. Ambulance Service (BCAS) and RCMP responded to a report of a high speed motor vehicle crash with people trapped.

A single vehicle was found off the road on the right side in the 300 Block of Island Highway, across from the View Royal Fire Station. One heavy rescue vehicle, one fire engine and two chiefs arrived on scene to assist with the crash.

After a quick assessment it was determined that one person was trapped, the vehicle was on it’s side and was unstable. It took about 20 minutes to free the driver, who was then turned over to BCAS for patient care. The driver was then transported to Victoria General Hospital and RCMP are investigating.


It took about 20 minutes for crews to extricate the person trapped in the vehicle. (Paul Hurst/View Royal Fire Rescue Fire Chief)

