Crews respond to electrical fire in Oak Bay home

Cold weather doesn’t eliminate the risk of fire.
Victoria and Oak Bay fire departments were on scene at a small electrical fire Tuesday morning in a home on Lyn Crescent near Central Avenue.
Crews say the fire likely started in the garage and was sparked by a heater.
A good save by OBFire says a vic firefighter. Garage fire likely sparked by a heater. https://t.co/CFDZgAHHR8 pic.twitter.com/B70YJt9v1k
— Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) January 14, 2020
Oak Bay Fire Dept quick knock down small electrical fire in Lyn Crescent – South Oak Bay. Crews already wrapping up. pic.twitter.com/LzTnxTOSYX
— Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) January 14, 2020