Crews respond to electrical fire in Oak Bay home

Oak Bay, Victoria fire departments on scene of small fire

Cold weather doesn’t eliminate the risk of fire.

Victoria and Oak Bay fire departments were on scene at a small electrical fire Tuesday morning in a home on Lyn Crescent near Central Avenue.

Crews say the fire likely started in the garage and was sparked by a heater.

A good save by OBFire says a vic firefighter. Garage fire likely sparked by a heater. https://t.co/CFDZgAHHR8 pic.twitter.com/B70YJt9v1k — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) January 14, 2020

Oak Bay Fire Dept quick knock down small electrical fire in Lyn Crescent – South Oak Bay. Crews already wrapping up. pic.twitter.com/LzTnxTOSYX — Oak Bay News (@OakBayNews) January 14, 2020

