Crews respond to massive fire at Parksville Heritage Centre building

The Parksville Heritage Centre building is on fire.

No injuries have been reported and fire crews are on scene battling the blaze.

Completely destroyed are La Belle Parksville, the British Bobby, the PQB News/Vancouver Island Daily office and the Heritage Animal Hospital. Two cats were brought out of the animal hospital, according to Parksville Fire Chief Marc Norris. He added they were the only animals in the treatment area at the time of the fire.

Fire crews were called around 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 9 and located the fire at the back of one of the restaurants, Norris said.

“The fire was into the roof area. This is quite an old structure, it has several ceilings in it and the crews were unable to get to it,” he said. “The fire spread through the loft area and the truss spaces.”

Norris added there are no fire separation barriers between the units.

Crews are working on hot spots and preparing to start the overhaul process, with crews likely to stay working on site through the night and into the day, according to Norris.

He said fires like this are difficult to fight and dangerous for fire crews.

The cause is unknown, but it appears the fire started inside one of the restaurants, Norris said.

Parksville Fire was assisted by the Qualicum Beach, Errington, Nanoose, Coombs-Hilliers and Dashwood departments.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

— NEWS Staff

