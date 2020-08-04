Saanich police and fire crews were on scene at a medical incident on West Saanich Road near Wilkinson Road Tuesday afternoon. (Google Maps)

Crews respond to medical incident on West Saanich Road

Incident appears to be cleared, witnesses say

Traffic was slowed on West Saanich Road Tuesday afternoon while crews responded to a medical incident.

The Saanich Police Department confirmed officers were in the area of West Saanich Road and Wilkinson Road helping the Saanich Fire Department with traffic control. Police were not investigating a collision.

According to staff at the Plowshare Cafe, traffic was moving smoothly through the area by 2:20 p.m.

