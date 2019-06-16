Crews responded to calls of a drowning in progress at Thetis Lake on Sunday. (File Photo)

Crews respond to near drowning at Thetis Lake

Man taken to hospital after calls come in of drowning in progress

Police say the day could have ended far worse than it did after a call came in Saturday afternoon of a man drowning in Thetis Lake.

View Royal Fire Rescue, BC Ambulance and West Shore RCMP responded to reports of a drowning-in-progress in the north end of Thetis Lake early on Sunday afternoon.

The man somehow ended up back on shore before crews arrived. He was found to be in good condition and transported to hospital. It remains unclear if he was assisted in getting out of the water.

West Shore RCMP said the incident “could have been a lot worse.”

READ ALSO: No lifeguards coming to Thetis Lake

VIDEO: Near drowning captured on popular B.C. river

According to the Lifesaving Society of B.C. and the Yukon, 78 per cent of drowning victims are male and 28 per cent between 20 and 34-years-old.

The organization says the majority of drownings – 37 per cent – occur in lakes, but “virtually all of the drownings seen in B.C. each year are preventable.” It’s recommended to wear an approved life jacket around water or on a boat, and learn swimming and life saving skills at your local pool before heading out to the lake or ocean.


