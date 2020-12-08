Crews respond to vehicle fire on Malahat

Fire crews responded to a fully engulfed vehicle fire on the Malahat Tuesday morning.
The Malahat Volunteer Fire Department confirmed it went to a blaze in the southbound lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway near Okotoks Road.
West Shore RCMP said the issue appeared to be the result of mechanical issues. The driver saw smoke and pulled over to the side of the road.
There were no injuries.
