Fire crews are on scene at a brush fire in Langford. (Twitter/Langford Fire Rescue)

Crews responding to Langford brush fire

BC Wildfire estimates fire to be .60 hectares

Fire crews are responding to an “out of control” brush fire near Langford.

BC Wildfire Service shows an estimated .60-hectare wildfire burning near Sooke and Woodruff Roads. According to Langford Fire Rescue, crews were alerted to the blaze around 4 p.m. Members from Langford Fire Rescue, Metchosin Fire Department and BC Wildfire Service remain on the scene.

The Coastal Wildfire Centre has sent down two initial attack crews, one officer and one helicopter. Fire Information Officer Dorthe Jakobsen said the fire is currently “out of control.”

More to come.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
