Crews responding to sinking boat in Sidney

Authorities continue to monitor the situation in Sidney’s Roberts Bay where a boat is sinking.

Sidney Volunteer Fire Department Chief Brett Mikkelsen said his department first heard about the vessel at about 8:35 a.m. Tuesday through a call to the Community Safety Building from a concerned resident. Mikkelsen said firefighters attended the site immediately.

“RCMP were already on site and had initiated response from the Canadian Coast Guard and the B.C. Ministry of Environment,” he said.

The Town of Sidney later issued a tweet saying that the incident did not cause any injuries or death. Sidney residents watching from the shore could see spill response crews and the Canadian Coast Guard responding to the site mid-morning with the vessel appearing to drift closer to shore.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Canadian Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCM-SAR) 36 and Western Canada Marine Response Corporation for additional comment and information.

