Crews rush to put out house fire in Nanaimo

Fire broke out on Ranchview Drive on Jan. 27

Firefighters extinguish a house fire on Ranchview Drive in Nanaimo's Extension area on Monday, Jan. 27. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire that heavily damaged a home in Nanaimo's Extension area this afternoon.

Emergency personnel were called to a house fire on Ranchview Drive on Monday, Jan. 27, at approximately 3:30 p.m., and firefighters arrived at the scene to find the house fully ablaze.

Crews were able to put out the fire, but the home is uninhabitable. Four people are displaced, including one person who was taken to hospital as a precaution due to smoke inhalation, and two cats were unaccounted for.

More to come.