Crews search for missing kayaker near Sooke

The person was seen launching their kayak from Beecher Bay on Monday at noon

Rescue teams are searching the Beecher Bay area of East Sooke for a missing kayaker.

The Maritime Forces Pacific say their Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) in Victoria is helping with the search after a family member reported someone missing to Saanich Police.

Sooke RCMP found the person’s vehicle Tuesday at Beecher Bay and witnesses say they saw someone launching their kayak at noon on Monday.

Search crews are combing a 1,000 square kilometre area off the coast of Vancouver Island from Sooke to Hein Bank, and Victoria to Port Angeles, both in the air and at sea.

Officials say search conditions are good with low wind and low waves.

We’ll provide more information when it becomes available.



