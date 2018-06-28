Debra Evans-Hayes, 48, was last seen on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Crews search Thetis Lake Park for missing View Royal woman

Limited details surrounding 48-year-old’s disappearance

Crews are searching Thetis Lake Regional Park for missing View Royal resident Debra Evans-Hayes.

Evans-Hayes was last seen Wednesday, June 27 and is described as a 48-year-old Caucasian woman standing at 5’8” tall. She has brown hair, brown eyes and weighs roughly 160 pounds.

The West Shore RCMP asked for the public’s help locating the missing woman Wednesday afternoon, but have not released any details surrounding her disappearance other than a physical description.

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP looking for missing View Royal woman

Evans-Hayes was believed to be in the Greater Victoria area when she was reported missing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

