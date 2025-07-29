Crews tackling 150-hectare wildfire south of Lytton in Fraser Canyon

Cantilever Bar fire is on west side of Fraser River, 12km south of Lytton near famous Cisco train bridges

A fire that started on the west side of the Fraser River south of Lytton, near the Cisco train bridges, on the afternoon of Monday, July 28 has grown to 150 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) crews are responding to the Cantilever Bar wildfire approximately 12 kilometres south of Lytton, near the Cisco train bridges at Siska in the Fraser Canyon.

The fire — on the west side of the Fraser River — was reported in the late afternoon of Monday (July 28). By 7 p.m. BCWS was reporting that the fire was estimated at 150 hectares.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused.

As of the evening of July 28, three initial attack crews had responded to the fire, along with two response officers and three helicopters, one of which is equipped with night vision to allow it to continue to work after dark. Crews are building a guard to the south of the fire.

The fire is displaying rank 2 behaviour (low-vigour surface fire with visible open flame), with pockets of rank 3 (moderately vigorous surface fire with an organized flame front, moderate rate of spread, and occasional candling).

The fire is on the opposite side of the river to Highway 1, which remains open, although smoke from the fire is highly visible in the surrounding area. Ash is falling in and around Lytton, and an initial attack crew is stationed at Lytton ready to be deployed if necessary.

After a cooler and wetter than usual July in the Southern Interior, the temperature is expected to heat up beginning on Tuesday (July 29). On July 28 Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the Southern Interior, with daytime temperatures near Lytton forecast to reach between 35 and 38 C. between Tuesday and Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to dip back down to a daytime high of 25 C in Lytton on Friday, Aug. 1, with a possibility of showers.