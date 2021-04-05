Saanich crews rescue injured cyclist at Hartland Mountain Bike Park

The cyclist had a severely injured shoulder and was transported to ambulance on an ATV

Crews rescued an injured cyclist from the Hartland Mountain Bike Park on April 5. (Photo: Google Maps)

Crews rescued a cyclist from the Hartland Mountain Bike Park who had suffered a severe shoulder injury Monday afternoon.

Crews responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. and the Saanich fire department was asking people on the trails near the bike park area to be aware as crews were working to rescue the injured cyclist. Fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene.

Just before 6 p.m., the rescue was ongoing and crews had loaded the cyclist onto an all terrain vehicle and were transporting him to an ambulance. The cyclist was being taken to hospital just before 7 p.m. and there wasn’t any further updates about his injury at the time.

Rob Jones, a Saanich fire department platoon captain, said the cyclist was about a kilometre from the parking lot, in an area of the trails with “extreme” terrain and jumps.

“He probably went over and fell on his shoulder,” he said, adding that it’s unknown what led to the cyclist’s injury.

The injured Mountain biker has been safely loaded into the Trail Rescue unit with our Firefighters and @BC_EHS paramedics as they return to the ambulance 🚑 for further assessment. — Saanich Fire Department (@SaanichFire) April 6, 2021

