Backups on the Malahat were lengthy last summer with construction closing one northbound lane. The province reopened the lane in August to help with the flow of traffic on weekends. (Twitter: @kridan0103)

Crews working Tuesday night to reopen second northbound lane through Malahat Village

Additional lane expected to open Wednesday morning and stay open until May 22

If all goes as planned, crews will be opening another lane on the Malahat, just in time for the Victoria Day long weekend.

According to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure crews have made significant progress in excavating rock to widen the Trans-Canada Highway, and the ministry is working to re-establish the second northbound lane on Highway 1 through the Malahat Village on weekends throughout the summer.

Crews are scheduled to be line painting overnight Tuesday and the additional lane will re-open on Wednesday – just in time for the May long weekend – and will stay open until Tuesday.

The ministry also noted contractors will not be working from Friday morning until Tuesday night during the long weekend.

RELATED: Watch for lane shifts on the Malahat beginning Wednesday

More safety improvements in the works for Malahat

As for the rest of the summer, the ministry plans to open the second northbound lane Friday afternoons to Sunday evenings on non-holiday weekends. Long weekends will see two northbound lanes and one southbound lane from Friday afternoons through Monday evenings.

However, the ministry is advising travellers to continue to expect delays of up to 20 minutes and intermittent stoppages outside of peak periods while construction is ongoing.

Local police forces are also actively enforcing the construction speed zones and drivers are reminded to use caution and obey the posted speed limit of 60 kilometres an hour at all times.

The ministry thanked motorists for their patience during construction of these safety improvements throughout the Malahat Village.

