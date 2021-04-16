Crime and calls to Sooke RCMP on the decline in February compared to 2020

At Tuesday’s Sooke council meeting, RCMP submitted a record showing the types of calls and incidents that were investigated within the district, which included a comparison from February 2021 to February 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)

Crime was on the decline this February compared to last, according to statistics from Sooke RCMP.

At Tuesday’s Sooke council meeting, RCMP submitted a record of the types of calls and incidents investigated within the district, which included a comparison of February 2021 to February 2020.

There was a notable decline in the number of thefts from vehicles under $5,000, with 12 incidents last February, and only one this year. As well, there were nine reports of theft under $5,000 last February, and only four this February.

There was a 64 per cent decrease in assaults, with 11 reported last year and four this year. Sooke also saw a drop in the amount of sexual assaults, with five occurrences reported in February 2020 alone, and four incidents in total this year.

In 2020, there were 25 residence break and enters recorded, and this year so far there have been zero.

As for calls and incidents relating to mental health, there was a 50 per cent decrease this February compared to last.

The number has stayed the same for some types of calls, with zero thefts from a vehicle over $5,000, and no incidents of mischief/property damage over $5,000 in either year.

However, there are certain occurrences that seem to be on the rise this year, such as for mischief and property damage under $5,000 – 16 so far this year, and only 15 total in 2020. There were also two break and enters into businesses in February 2021, and none in the same month last year.

RCMP received a decreased amount of calls for service in Sooke overall this February, at 282, compared to 340 total calls for service in February 2020.

Sooke RCMP is working identifying priorities for the next fiscal year, in consultation with surrounding communities.

Find the full report of statistics from February at www.sooke.ca.