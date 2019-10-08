Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 8.

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 8.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 8, 2019.

Jenny Lea Barnsdale is wanted Canada wide for a parole violation. Barnsdale is described as a 43-year-old female, five-foot, 117 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Ajaypal Singh Mann is wanted for driving without a driver’s license and driving with an altered driver’s license. Mann is described as a 22-year-old male, six-foot-two, 159 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Nathan Paul Gerow is wanted for impaired driving, flight from police, driving while prohibited, and operation of a vehicle over .08. Gerow is described as a 33-year-old male, five-foot-five, 119 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Michael Todd Schofield is wanted Canada wide for a parole violation. Schofield is described as a 49-year-old male, five-foot-eleven and 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Maxwell Trinordi Silvey is wanted for breach of probation. Silvey is described as a 28-year-old male, five-foot-10, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, and failure to comply with probation. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old female, five-foot-two, 106 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

Previous story
Wet snow causes slippery conditions on B.C. roads

Just Posted

Scammer fakes Victoria police caller ID in bid to scam West Shore woman

Caller claimed woman’s SIN was used for a $100,000 fraud, drug trafficking

Addiction ‘cuts both ways’ says judge sentencing fentanyl dealer with long history of drug charges

Richard Anthony D’Allesandro sentenced to four years in custody

National Philanthropy Day reveals local winners, nominees

Finalists announced while Patty Pitts, Sisters of St. Ann among winners of yearly awards

Swan Lake Trestle reopens a week earlier than anticipated after resurfacing project

Capital Regional District began restoring the trestle on Sept. 16

West Shore RCMP arrest ‘chronic offender’ in connection to April shooting in Langford

Deven Lambert faces 13 charges in relation to the investigation, says RCMP

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories

A round-up of today’s top stories

Man breaks two B.C. records at annual pumpkin weigh-off

The secret is good soil and proper nutrients, winner says

Wet snow causes slippery conditions on B.C. roads

Strong gusty winds are also possible, Environment Canada says

B.C. teen creates app to help voters know the issues ahead of Election Day

Laef Kucheran initially created the app when he was just 14

Injured Vancouver Island mushroom picker says thanks to rescuers

‘Perfect storm’ of events challenge search team from Port Alberni

Tussock moth infestation in Cariboo is farthest north ever recorded in B.C.

Moth, which can quickly kill Douglas fir trees, spotted south of Alkali Lake

Man was agitated in hospital ER two days before B.C. student fatally stabbed, court hears

The trial of Gabriel Klein enters its second day at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster

The iconic MV Lady Rose passenger vessel has been sold again

Sechelt group buys former Union Steamship vessel from Tofino owner

Police called due to rowdy fans at 66-0 B.C. junior football game

Visiting Langley Rams fans got a little out of hand at the Saturday night game in Chilliwack

Most Read