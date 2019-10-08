Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 8.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Oct. 8, 2019.

Jenny Lea Barnsdale is wanted Canada wide for a parole violation. Barnsdale is described as a 43-year-old female, five-foot, 117 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Ajaypal Singh Mann is wanted for driving without a driver’s license and driving with an altered driver’s license. Mann is described as a 22-year-old male, six-foot-two, 159 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Nathan Paul Gerow is wanted for impaired driving, flight from police, driving while prohibited, and operation of a vehicle over .08. Gerow is described as a 33-year-old male, five-foot-five, 119 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Michael Todd Schofield is wanted Canada wide for a parole violation. Schofield is described as a 49-year-old male, five-foot-eleven and 200 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Maxwell Trinordi Silvey is wanted for breach of probation. Silvey is described as a 28-year-old male, five-foot-10, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, and failure to comply with probation. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old female, five-foot-two, 106 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.