Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of September 24

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of September 24, 2019.

Jordan David Shepard is wanted for breach of probation, obstruction, and possession of a controlled substance. Shepard is described as a 35-year-old male, six-foot-one, 236 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Ajaypal Singh Mann is wanted for driving without a driver’s license and driving with an altered driver’s license. Mann is described as a 22-year-old male, six-foot-two, 159 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Barbara Mary Joseph is wanted for theft under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breach of probation. Joseph is described as a 26-year-old female, five-foot-four, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Paul “Archie” Bush is wanted for failure to comply, and three accounts of breach of undertaking. Bush is described as a 35-year-old male, five-foot-eleven and 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Bruce William Woods is wanted for two accounts of failure to comply with probation. Woods is described as a 36-year-old male, five-foot-10, 135 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Amanda Sara Johnston is wanted for possession of a controlled substance, and failure to comply with probation. Johnston is described as a 30-year-old female, five-foot-two, 106 pounds, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.