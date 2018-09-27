Crime Stoppers most wanted in Greater Victoria for Sept. 25

Crime Stoppers most wanted in Greater Victoria for the week of Sept. 25, 2018.

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the following individuals who were wanted as of Sept. 25, 2018.

Gregory Matthew Pretula is wanted for theft under $5,000. Pretula is described as a 49-year-old white male, six-foot-three, 221 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Clintin Michael Hilton Prescott is wanted for assault causing bodily harm and breach of probation times two. Prescott is a 28-year-old aboriginal male, five-foot-five tall and 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Rodney Hilton Prescott is wanted for assault and uttering threats. Prescott is a 48-year-old aboriginal male, five-foot-11, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Inderdeep Singh Hundal is wanted for breach of UTA or recognizance. Hundal is described as 37 years old, 5-foot-6 tall, and 166 pounds, mostly bald with black hair and brown eyes.

Nicole Foldi is wanted for two counts of failure to comply and two counts of breach UTA, Foldi is described as a 35-year-old white woman, five-foot-eight, 125 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Dylan Brodie Kitchen is wanted for breach of undertaking. Kitchen is a 38-year-old white male describe as six-foot-two, 170 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information. Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to arrests or the seizure of property or drugs. All tips are guaranteed to be kept anonymous.

