Crime Stoppers seek man accused of snatching items from Oak Bay pharmacy

A suspect accused of nabbing several hundreds of dollars worth of items from an Oak Bay pharmacy in early March is the subject of the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers’ latest search.

According to Crime Stoppers, the incident occurred on March 3. A man wearing a red vest, black baseball cap, jeans and grey ski gloves allegedly grabbed products from the shelves and hid them in a bag before leaving without paying.

The incident was reported to the Oak Bay Police Department and Crime Stoppers has shared photos taken of the suspect during the alleged shoplifting incident.

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Oak Bay police at 250-592-2424. To make an anonymous report, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

