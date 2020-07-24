Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is looking for nine people who dined and dashed from a restaurant in the 700-block of Hillside Avenue. (Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers/Facebook)

Crime Stoppers seeks nine people who dined and dashed at Victoria restaurant

Restaurant left with a bill worth ‘hundreds of dollars’

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is on the lookout for nine people who left the restaurant with a “bill worth hundreds of dollars” after they dined and dashed.

READ ALSO: RCMP looking for man who allegedly smashed window of Langford hair salon

According to a Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers Facebook post, each person had a meal and a few drinks at a restaurant in the 700-block of Hillside Avenue but left before paying the bill.

READ ALSO: VicPD spends two hours de-escalating armed man in crisis

“As if the staff at the establishment haven’t had a tough enough time with COVID closures, you felt the need to steal from them too,” reads the post.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos is asked to contact Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria resident creates website to map out more than 100 local happy hour spots
Next story
Mexican consulate wants answers after ‘assault’ on farmworker by Abbotsford police

Just Posted

UPDATED: Police emergency response team on site after potential firearm call in Victoria

VicPD asks residents to avoid the area

Crime Stoppers seeks nine people who dined and dashed at Victoria restaurant

Restaurant left with a bill worth ‘hundreds of dollars’

PHOTOS: Kite surfers gather for ‘sail past’ tribute for fellow kiter battling cancer

Harry Weiler, family and friends watched as at least two dozen kite surfers took to the water

Saanich bike kitchens make tune-ups easy with free tools, tire pumps

District encourages active transportation with ‘accessible’ amenities

Victoria resident creates website to map out more than 100 local happy hour spots

Inspired by a trip to the U.S., Jordan Caron’s idea began to take shape in 2014

VIDEO: Langford downsizes 24th annual Mayor’s Golf Tournament amid pandemic

Event raises $50,000 for Greater Victoria charities

‘Opportunity’ for election in fall, next spring or summer, B.C. premier says

New Democrats have led a razor-thin minority government through an agreement with the Green party

Sexualized violence most common injury among Metis females in care: B.C. report

Metis children and youth are over-represented in care, the report says

Police seize nearly 200 kg of meth near near U.S.-B.C. border

Police say meth seizure is likely one of the largest in Canadian history

Are more B.C. tokers finally looking to legal cannabis over the illegal market?

A recent poll suggests 51 per cent of British Columbians are buying all product legally

Humpback calf named in honour of whale-loving B.C. girl who died of rare genetic disease

Splashy, often spotted near Cortes Island, was nicknamed after Miranda Friz’s beloved humpback stuffed toy

Future still uncertain for B.C. high school sports this fall

B.C. School Sports working on detailed return-to-sport plan

BC Children’s lottery offers luxury as a prize

The Choices Lotto has luxury homes across the province

Drivers take care: B.C. quadruples fine for ‘dooring’ cyclists

Fine goes up from $81 to $368

Most Read