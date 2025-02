39-year-old from Victoria faces 2 charges after Whiskey Creek incident

Oceanside RCMP say the driver involved in a two-vehicle crash that left a 38-year-old passenger dead and the driver of a second vehicle seriously injured on Feb. 15, 2024 in Whiskey Creek has been criminally charged.

Sgt. Shane Worth said 39-year-old Jasmine Bal of Victoria has been charged with one count of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Bal is scheduled to appear in court in Nanaimo on March 25, 2025.