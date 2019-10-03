Neighbour Caroline Sousa captured the aftermath of a crash Sept. 30 on Prospect Lake Road in which a 51-year-old motorcyclist was killed. (Courtesy of Caroline Sousa)

Criminal charges not being considered in fatal crash on Prospect Lake Road

Condition of the motorcycle and the way it was being operated to blame, say police

Charges are not being considered for the driver involved in a collision that killed a male motorcyclist in the 4000-block of Prospect Lake Road on Monday.

Police responded to the incident around 5 p.m. on Monday and both Prospect Lake and Munn roads were closed. The 51-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene but the other driver was uninjured.

At this stage in the investigation, Saanich police have determined the way the motorcycle was being driven and the condition of the bike’s mechanics were the main factors that led to the crash.

Police noted the actions of the other driver were not the cause and they thanked the driver for their compliance through the investigation process.

The traffic safety unit and detective division will continue the investigation, but “the focus is not criminal,” noted Sgt. Damian Kowalewich in a statement.

Road conditions are also not being considered a factor in this incident.

“Our condolences are extended to the family, friends and all those involved,” he said.

