Crook banned from Vancouver Island

Nanaimo RCMP buy prolific offender a ferry ticket after a criminal charge last week

A prolific offender is not welcome on Vancouver Island, and certainly not after committing another crime last week in Nanaimo.

A 38-year-old man, arrested Tuesday after being found near Cypress Street with a bait bike, was charged with possession of stolen property and released, but one of his release conditions states that he is prohibited from being on Vancouver Island except for court appearances.

“At that point, officers did not waste any time and drove the accused to the Departure Bay ferry terminal. After purchasing a walk-on ticket for him out with their own money and ensuring he was onboard the next outbound ferry, the officers collectively waved goodbye to him,” noted a Nanaimo RCMP press release.

At the time of his arrest, the man was the subject of 11 arrest warrants throughout Alberta and was facing charges there for several violent offences.

“This should be a good reminder to anyone intent on travelling to our fair city and engaging in criminal activity: you’re not welcome here,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo Mounties bust bait bike bandit

READ ALSO: ‘Prolific’ bike thief arrested in Nanaimo after stealing bait bike


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Partial collapse as fire ravages empty Victoria building

Just Posted

VIDEO: Partial collapse as fire ravages empty Victoria building

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Victoria police seek man on warrants related to threats and short-term rental damage

Warrants involve a series of investigations of theft from and damage to rental accommodations

Eighth case of confirmed measles carries low transmission risk: Island Health

Latest case of measles on south Island is believed to be travel-related

Anti-SOGI speaker allegedly presses criminal charges against school trustee Ryan Painter

Jenn Smith states comments made were false and defamatory

Spill into Saanich’s Colquitz River could kill future Salmon runs

Students releasing Coho fry observed the effects of the spill

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

Crook banned from Vancouver Island

Nanaimo RCMP buy prolific offender a ferry ticket after a criminal charge last week

Canfor sawmills back up in B.C. after week-long curtailment

Canfor curtails production due to lumber prices and the high cost of fibre

Fire on Highway 4 near Port Alberni leaves German tourists car-less

Two tourists from Germany are safe, but have lost their vehicle following… Continue reading

Polls open for Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection

Central Vancouver Island riding has been without representation since January

Bear likely knocked over heat lamp and caused B.C. barn fire: chief

Previous Friday, bear broke into the old barn and killed four chickens.

WATCH: Helicopters airlift trash from slopes near Parksville

Rotary Club of Parksville AM members, volunteers continue cleanup efforts

Most Read