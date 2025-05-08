Crops, hope, optimism bloom in B.C. fruit industry, fertilized by collaboration

Fruit farmers are working together as part of a collaborative pilot project

After five years of hardship marked by unprecedented challenges, British Columbia’s tree fruit and wine grape farms are once again showing signs of growth.

"At this time last year, there were no blossoms," said Kellie Garcia, the project director for the Cross-Commodity Leadership Support Project, remembering the devastating cold snap in January 2024 that killed soft fruit buds and many grape vines ahead of the growing season.

This spring, fruit blossoms are thriving and farmers are ready to capitalize on the season.

The inter-industry pilot Cross-Commodity Leadership Support Project was created with the intention to improve collaboration on shared goals, connection and advocacy work between the tree fruit and wine grape sectors and local governments.

Garcia said that after enduring the COVID-19 pandemic, heat domes, deep freezes and trade disruptions caused by tariffs, farmers across the province have been struggling both mentally and financially.

The Cross-Commodity Leadership Support Project has provided a platform for farmers to connect and share technical knowledge, support and stories with one another. It has also offered opportunity for farmers and members of the agricultural industry to connect with local governments for education and advocacy work.

In just over a year, the project has launched nine joint initiatives, secured over $900,000 in project funding, and brought more than 50 organizations together through committees and events like agricultural bus tours.

“Our progress shows what’s possible when we work together,” said Garcia.

A key issue currently facing small-scale farmers from both the wine and tree fruit industry is difficulty in hiring labour.

"Domestic labour has dried up since COVID," said Garcia. Historically, small-scale farmers would often hire seasonal workers from Quebec rather than temporary foreign workers from abroad due to difficulty with permitting. However, due to the rising cost of housing and labour, many are finding it difficult to employees to work in the fields for the growing and harvest season.

The labour shortage is an area where collaboration between the tree fruit industry, wine industry and government is imperative for continued success of B.C. agriculture.

"There is a great sense of optimism in spite of the labour and housing challenges," said Garcia.

For more information, visit www.crosscommodity.org.