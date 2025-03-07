Cross-border B.C. university deal aimed at addressing chiropractor shortage

University of Fraser Valley strikes deal with American institution, 900 new chiropractic positions could go unfilled by 2033

There's a short supply of chiropractors across the country right now, which is what the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) hopes to fix with the recent reaffirmation of its agreement with the University of Western States (UWS).

This agreement connects some of the schools' programming to allow for a more streamlined and practical education for those looking to achieve a Doctor of Chiropractic (DC).

UWS president Dr. Nathan Long explained that this agreement demonstrates that both schools are committed to providing their respective countries with much-needed chiropractors while saving students up to a year of study.

"UWS and UFV have created opportunities for aspiring chiropractors to gain the advanced, high-calibre education needed to meet growing demand for non-invasive, evidence-based care," Long said.

Students in UFV's Bachelor of Kinesiology program can develop a solid base of education needed to be a chiropractor and then seamlessly transition over to UWS in Oregon to complete their DC.

This accelerated pathway comes at a time when the industry is experiencing a moderate shortage in Canada.

According to data from the Canadian Occupational Projection System, there are nearly 9,800 chiropractors throughout the country, but almost a third of them are already more than 50 years old.

In order to replace this aging workforce and account for the increased demand for chiropractors, the government projects that there will be approximately 5,100 job openings between 2024 and 2033.

However, there will only be 4,200 people looking to enter the chiropractic industry in Canada during that same time period, leaving 900 positions unfilled.

It's things like the UWS and UFV agreement that will help to narrow this gap, explained UFV dean of health sciences Dr. Lara Duke.

"UFV faculty and students are excited about the learning opportunity this partnership provides," Duke said.

"Access to a high-quality DC program in close proximity to UFV is important to UFV students. UFV is excited these students can return to the Fraser Valley for practicum opportunities and employment upon completing their DC degrees."