Cross-crountry trip for PTSD service members wraps up in Victoria

The Rolling Barrage is raising awareness for PTSD and started their tour in Halifax on Aug. 6

The Riding Barrage is a group of veterans, active military members and first responders riding across Canada to bring awareness to PTSD. Today, the group will finish their ride in Victoria after starting in Halifax on Aug. 6. In the photo, Rolling Barrage members parked their bikes for a stop during the 2017 ride. File contributed

A group of veterans, active military members and first responders are wrapping up a 16-day motorcycle ride across Canada in the name of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) today.

The Rolling Barrage is a group founded by retired Cpl. Scott Casey, president and CEO of Military Minds Incorporated, a global organization that works to connect and support military members and first responders who have lived through traumatic events.

ALSO READ: Local resident inspires others battling PTSD with social media posts

Casey began the Rolling Barrage in 2017 after he witnessed too many of his close friends and colleagues die by suicide after being unable to work through their military experiences in Bosnia. He and five other people are doing this year’s ride.

The group will wrap up their tour in Victoria after starting in Halifax on Aug. 6.

“They shipped their bikes from Merritt and Vancouver to Halifax,” said Brett Gale, media relations representative for the Rolling Barrage. “But, it’s kind of a pipeline for people to join and ride on and ride off.”

While final numbers of participants are still being calculated, Gale believes at least 500 have joined intermittently along the way. In their first year, there were over 800 participants who helped raise $38,000 for Military Minds Inc.

ALSO READ: B.C. paramedics focus of PTSD documentary

“We don’t have an official target goal, but we’re hoping to get close to the $40,000 like last year,” Gale said.

The tour will wrap up at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the Sandman Hotel and Shark Club at 2852 Douglas Street with a dinner, dance and silent auction that’s open to all.

For more information, you can head to their Facebook page at facebook.com/therollingbarrage

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter