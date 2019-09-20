Sisters 4-year-old Aubrey Berry and 6-year-old Chloe Berry were found dead in their father’s apartment in Oak Bay on Christmas Day. Their father Andrew Berry is charged with two counts of second-degree murder in their deaths. (Submitted photo)

Crown alleges resentment of ex-wife drove Oak Bay father to kill his daughters

Patrick Weir alleged in his closing arguments that Andrew Berry is responsible for the deaths of his daughters

A Crown attorney says a man accused of killing his two daughters resented his former wife and that was the motive for the murders.

Patrick Weir alleged in his closing arguments today in B.C. Supreme Court that Andrew Berry is responsible for the deaths of his daughters on Christmas Day in 2017 in Oak Bay.

Berry has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of four-year-old Aubrey Berry and six-year-old Chloe Berry.

He testified that he owed thousands of dollars to a loan shark named Paul and that he was attacked in his apartment by a “dark haired, dark skinned” man on the day of his daughters’ deaths.

READ MORE: Juror dismissed from Andrew Berry double murder trial

READ MORE: Andrew Berry tells murder trial he didn’t lie about loan shark

But Weir asserted to the jury that Berry had been harbouring “anger and resentment” towards his ex-wife, Sarah Cotton.

He suggested that Berry would lose custody of the girls after that Christmas, and alleged that the father resolved if he couldn’t be with his daughters then Cotton couldn’t either.

The Canadian Press

