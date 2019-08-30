(Photo: Pixabay)

CRTC launches review of cellphone financing to probe fees by telecoms

CRTC asked wireless companies to stop offering device financing plans that last more than two years

Canada’s telecom watchdog has launched a review of new cellphone financing plans to ensure they comply with an industry code of conduct.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission says it is reviewing device financing plans to see if when customers cancel their phone plans they are forced to pay a penalty or fee for any remaining balance on their device.

Earlier this month, the CRTC asked wireless companies to stop offering device financing plans that last more than two years until the watchdog finishes a planned review of the practice.

The CRTC says it is seeking views on the matter by Oct. 15.

ALSO READ: CRTC to bring in ‘code of conduct’ for internet providers

If it finds some of these plans do not comply with its wireless code it may prohibit such plans.

The CRTC revised the code in 2017 in an effort to help Canadians better understand their cellular contracts, prevent bill shock and switch service providers with ease.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Just Posted

Oak Bay police officers croon for back-to-school safety

Drivers beware, no warnings necessary school zones

Tree activists call for better transparency after Humboldt Street tree removal

A citizen-led report to the city suggests nine steps Victoria staff could change in the future

Thirty five rats in a cage found in Vic West park

Impounded by Animal Control

Work starts in September on Highway 1 upgrades at Leigh Road

Highway 1 to be widened, median barriers to be installed

Former restaurant owner found guilty of sexual assault

Harold Cruz Jojo Villaresis owned Mai Mai’s in Sooke

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

‘Dear thief, you suck’: Abbotsford truck owner pens angry letter to incompetent crook

Truck owner tells thief to ‘find a new skill’ after three failed attempts to steal vehicle

Hells Angels partied with strippers at Lower Mainland rec centre

An internal email showed staff complained after the spring event in Brookswood

Girl, 12, gets B.C. government to give Girl Guides same school credits as boys’ groups

Ladysmith Pathfinder Kylar Tennart advocated for changes to the B.C. external credit program

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

Fashion Fridays: The right bag for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Runaway dress: Bride’s gown discovered behind 100 Mile House grocery store

RCMP are looking for the rightful owner of a rather important dress

Northern Lights expected above parts of B.C. this Labour Day weekend

Space Weather Prediction Centre Vancouver area will get a chance to see the lights Sunday

Most Read