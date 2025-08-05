 Skip to content
Crypto crime: Victoria Police warn of costly online scam

A Victoria resident lost a significant amount of money after being contacted by a crypto company recruiter
Greater Victoria News Staff
250127-vne-victoria-police-headquarters-004
The Victoria Police Headquarters for the Victoria Police Department.Arnold Lim / Victoria News

VicPD is warning the public to be cautious online after a local resident lost a significant amount of money to a scam involving cryptocurrency and fake job tasks.

Officers say the scam, reported on June 27, began in May when the victim received a text message from someone claiming to be a company recruiter. 

The victim was directed to a cryptocurrency app and was initially provided with a small amount of money.

The scheme escalated when the victim was asked to complete tasks, including online reviews and investments, with promises of reimbursement and commission. After investing heavily, the individual realized it was a fraud.

Police say these “task-based” scams are becoming more common, with fraudsters using pressure tactics and offering quick payouts to trick victims into sending money. The fraudulent transactions are often conducted using cryptocurrency, which is difficult to trace or recover, police added.

To protect against online scams, VicPD advises residents to be cautious of unsolicited messages or offers, verify the identity of individuals or companies, avoid investing money based on instructions from unknown sources, and be skeptical of promises of easy money or guaranteed returns.

Anyone targeted is urged to report it immediately, as a quick response improves the chances of tracing funds. Victims are also recommended to stop any payments and contact their financial institution.

To report a fraud, call the VicPD E-Comm Report Desk at 250-995-7654 (ext. 1) or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501. More information on fraud prevention is available at vicpd.ca/fraud.

 

