Cube van crosses centre lines of the highway and crashes in Nanaimo

Driver taken to hospital, no other vehicles involved in incident

A cube van driver was taken to hospital after a crash along the old Island Highway this morning.

First responders rushed to the crash location on the embankment between the highway and Highland Boulevard just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20, to find a cube van that had tipped on its side. Nanaimo Fire Rescue firefighters were able to get the patient out of the vehicle through the passenger door and paramedics were there to provide treatment at the scene before the patient was transported to hospital.

Fire Capt. Ian Stenberg said it appeared the vehicle was headed southbound on the old Island Highway and crossed the centre of the highway and off the roadway for unknown reasons, possibly a medical emergency.

The driver was the only occupant of the cube van and no other vehicles were involved.

Northbound traffic on the old Island Highway is pinched to one lane.