 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Cube van crosses centre lines of the highway and crashes in Nanaimo

Driver taken to hospital, no other vehicles involved in incident
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff
crash-20250520_090506-1
A cube van rolled over along the side of the old Island Highway on Tuesday, May 20. (Jessica Durling/News Bulletin)

A cube van driver was taken to hospital after a crash along the old Island Highway this morning.

First responders rushed to the crash location on the embankment between the highway and Highland Boulevard just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20, to find a cube van that had tipped on its side. Nanaimo Fire Rescue firefighters were able to get the patient out of the vehicle through the passenger door and paramedics were there to provide treatment at the scene before the patient was transported to hospital.

Fire Capt. Ian Stenberg said it appeared the vehicle was headed southbound on the old Island Highway and crossed the centre of the highway and off the roadway for unknown reasons, possibly a medical emergency.

The driver was the only occupant of the cube van and no other vehicles were involved.

Northbound traffic on the old Island Highway is pinched to one lane.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff

Read more

More News

Red Deer RCMP investigate release of suspect carried out with fraudulent documents
Red Deer RCMP investigate release of suspect carried out with fraudulent documents
B.C.'s first fossil fuel-free, zero-carbon hospital set to open in 2027
B.C.'s first fossil fuel-free, zero-carbon hospital set to open in 2027
Gabriola wants ferry advisory boards back after BC Ferries dumps them for website
Gabriola wants ferry advisory boards back after BC Ferries dumps them for website