Culvert replacement means Island Highway closure north of Zeballos Junction

A 2.5km gravel road detour will be in place for travelers starting Aug. 21

Going to the North Island will mean going out of your way for nearly a month, starting later this month.

There will be a full closure of Highway 19 at the 324km marker, 2km north of the Zeballos Junction between Aug. 21 and Sept. 15.

The closure will be in effect for 24 hours a day, seven days a week so that crews can replace a large culvert.

A 2.5km gravel road detour will be in place for travelers. Please expect minor delays.

