Culvert replacement means Island Highway closure north of Zeballos Junction

A 2.5km gravel road detour will be in place for travelers starting Aug. 21
Tyson Whitney
Tyson Whitney
Black Press Media file photo

Going to the North Island will mean going out of your way for nearly a month, starting later this month.

There will be a full closure of Highway 19 at the 324km marker, 2km north of the Zeballos Junction between Aug. 21 and Sept. 15.

The closure will be in effect for 24 hours a day, seven days a week so that crews can replace a large culvert.

A 2.5km gravel road detour will be in place for travelers. Please expect minor delays.

@NIGazette
editor@northislandgazette.com
About the Author: Tyson Whitney

(He/Him) I have been working in the community newspaper business for nearly a decade, all of those years with Black Press Media.
