The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) 441 has applied for mediation on behalf of K-12 members who work in SD63. (Black Press Media file photo)

Mediation the next step in SD63 wage dispute

Members paid less than counterparts in other districts, says CUPE 441 president

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) 441 has applied for mediation on behalf of K-12 members who work in the Saanich School District (SD63).

CUPE 441 represents nearly 500 K-12 support staffers who have voted to take job action if necessary, such as educational assistants, technical support, library techs, youth and family counsellors, clerical, custodial, grounds, maintenance, and transportation staff.

RELATED: UPDATED: Saanich CUPE members willing to take job action over wage discrepancies

Dean Coates, president of CUPE 441, said in a statement that support staff in SD63 have been paid less than those who do the same work in the Sooke and Greater Victoria school districts. This has been an issue for about 40 years and has been brought up at every contract negotiation, he explained.

READ ALSO: 5 tips to help kids stay safe as they head back to school

Saanich board of education vice-chair Elsie McMurphy said in a statement that they are hopeful productive discussions can continue with the assistance of a mediator.

“We greatly value our support staff and the school district has worked diligently to find creative solutions to help bridge the wage disparity of our most disadvantaged employees while working within the compensation mandate established by the provincial government for public sector bargaining,” McMurphy said.

According to McMurphy, the District has presented three concurrent proposals, all of which provide for way increases through a reallocation of funds. The proposals provide for wage increases beyond what is contained with the provincial framework agreement, which provides for general wage increases of six per cent over the three-year term of the agreement.

Coates noted they are asking for their needs to be met and for wages to match those of support staff in other districts on the South Island. CUPE 441 is losing staff to other regions because they can do the same job for “quite a bit more money,” he said.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Federal party leaders address gun violence after weekend shooting near Toronto

Just Posted

Pair killed in Bamfield bus crash were 18-year-old UVic students

The victims were a young woman from Manitoba and and a young man from the U.S.

Historic Oak Bay carriage house to be restored as rental property

New owner found for Annandale carriage house

Mediation the next step in SD63 wage dispute

Members paid less than counterparts in other districts, says CUPE 441 president

Victoria program inspires Polish student to create cigarette butt calculator

Warsaw civil engineering student creates cleanup counter to track efforts

Artistic mystery baffles Sidney

The salmon mosaic appears on a local planter near the bandshell in Beacon Park

VIDEO: Liberals make child care pledge, Greens unveil platform on Day 6 of campaign

Green party leader Elizabeth May unveils her party’s platform in Toronto

Safety concerns resurface after fatal bus crash on Vancouver Island

Huu-ay-aht First Nations wants a safe route between Bamfield and Port Alberni

National weather forecasters predict average fall, cold winter

The Weather Network says precipitation will about average in most parts of Canada

Two dead, two in critical condition in highway crash near Campbell River

Highway 19 reopened Sunday night after it was closed in both directions

VIDEO: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Sharie Minions says she is ‘appalled’ by condition of road where bus crashed

Scheer makes quick campaign stop in Comox

Conservative leader highlights tax promises early in campaign

Conservatives promise tax cut that they say will address Liberal increases

Scheer says the cut would apply to the lowest income bracket

B.C. VIEWS: Cutting wood waste produces some bleeding

Value-added industry slowly grows as big sawmills close

Fewer trees, higher costs blamed for devastating downturn in B.C. forestry

Some say the high cost of logs is the major cause of the industry’s decline in B.C.

Most Read