Saanich’s mayor and councillors don festive t-shirts in support of the district’s active transportation plan at municipal hall March 27. (Dean Murdock/Twitter)

Curb plunking is all the rage in Saanich, but what exactly is it?

It’s all about making bike lanes safer

Saanich has curb-plunk fever.

Around halfway through Monday (March 27) night’s council meeting, the district’s mayor and councillors threw on t-shirts bearing a peculiar message: “Keep calm and curb-plunk on Saanich.”

But what is curb plunking?

It’s a reference to the machine – the “curb plunker” – as well as the sound it makes while laying down pre-cast concrete barriers along roads to buffer (and protect) bike lanes from car traffic, like the ones installed on Shelbourne Street and Tillicum Road near the end of last year.

A concrete barrier separates a bike lane from car traffic on Tillicum Road in Saanich. (District of Saanich/Twitter)

“Saanich staff described the sound of the machine putting the cement down as curb plunking,” said Coun. Colin Plant, who organized the shirts.

“To me, it’s just a funny-sounding word, but it’s also what’s happening as the machine plunks down the cement.”

While they may sound funny, Plant said the concrete barriers play an important role in not only protecting cyclists, but giving them peace of mind.

“To have people walk, be healthy and get out of their car – that’s the goal because we all know that we need to do whatever we can to lower our carbon footprint. And if we can walk or bike instead of driving, then we all win,” said Plant.

